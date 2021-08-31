Columbia Gorge CASA is giving away a custom-built child’s playhouse, valued at $7,125, to one lucky person.
Columbia Gorge CASA is a local nonprofit that advocates for the needs and well-being of children in foster care through professionally trained and supported community volunteers. The playhouse fundraiser is an annual event.
This year’s playhouse was custom built by Curtis Homes, and Tum-A-Lum donated all building materials. The front door boasts an original Mark Nilsson Gorge-themed painting. Hood River reDesign staged the interior with a kid-friendly mid-century theme. Mahar Roofing donated the roof and Waste Connections provided financial support.
Don’t need a playhouse or an original Mark Nilsson painting? Buy a “Foster Family Ticket.” If a “Foster Family Ticket” is picked as the winner, the playhouse will be donated to a local foster family. Just answer “Yes” at the bottom of your ticket purchase screen for the “Foster Family Ticket” at checkout.
Tickets are $20 each or three/$50 and can be purchased online at www.tickettomato.com/event/7210 or from a CASA staff or board member.
Only 500 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 4 at noon at the Curtis Homes office at 905 Port Way in Hood River. The drawing will be streamed live on CASA’s Facebook page.
All ticket purchases support Columbia Gorge CASA advocacy and local kids in foster care.
