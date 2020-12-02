Dain Penrose, an employee with Insituform Technologies, inserts a remote-operated device into a sewer line on W. 10th Street in The Dalles, which will be used to locate connections as part of the Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) process of installing pipe linings. The firm will be working on multiple lines across town until Dec. 4. The City of The Dalles is requesting drivers proceed with caution in these areas during construction and observe all temporary traffic control devices.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
