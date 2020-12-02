12-2 td insitu 2 (2).jpg

Dain Penrose, an employee with Insituform Technologies, inserts a remote-operated device into a sewer line on W. 10th Street in The Dalles.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Dain Penrose, an employee with Insituform Technologies, inserts a remote-operated device into a sewer line on W. 10th Street in The Dalles, which will be used to locate connections as part of the Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) process of installing pipe linings. The firm will be working on multiple lines across town until Dec. 4. The City of The Dalles is requesting drivers proceed with caution in these areas during construction and observe all temporary traffic control devices. 

