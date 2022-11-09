The Bingen-White Salmon Police Department is set to add a sixth officer to its ranks, following a sign-off from the City of White Salmon.

The White Salmon City Council approved the addition of another police officer at its Oct. 19 meeting, and at the Nov. 2 Bingen City Council meeting, Police Chief Mike Hepner said a candidate is currently undergoing a background check. The department is currently hiring out for a lateral transfer, as opposed to a new recruit for cost-saving purposes.