Designated Crisis Responders, or DCRs, determine if an individual is a threat to themselves or others, and if the individual can be treated through outpatient services or if they require involuntary hospitalization.
Klickitat County officials have identified neighboring Skamania County to fill in as an interim crisis service provider once Comprehensive Healthcare’s agreement with the county expires in August.
Klickitat County Commissioners voted 2-0 last week to approve a resolution naming Skamania County Community Health as the temporary service provider for 90 days, effective Aug. 6.
Commissioners from Skamania County were expected to sign the interlocal agreement this Tuesday (after press deadline), which will last until Nov. 6.
Through the proposed partnership with Skamania County, Klickitat County officials will be tasked with subcontracting for designated crisis responder personnel to operate in the county under the auspices of Skamania County Community Health, which is a licensed behavioral health agency. Officials noted the neighboring county is not willing to extend the contract past Nov. 6.
“They’re being good neighbors. I appreciate their 90 days,” Commissioner Dave Sauter said.
Klickitat County Public Health Director Erinn Quinn said she will be working through the next two weeks before the expiration of the county’s current contract to identify qualified individuals willing to work within the county.
Quinn said she has identified a Vancouver-based organization as a potential partner, and told commissioners she is meeting with them this week to review options; she noted that the organization may be willing to provide telehealth care in the interim.
Funding for the temporary service contract would come from funding rolled over from Comprehensive Healthcare’s service contract through Beacon Health Options, she said, and not out of the public health department’s budget.
“I would just like to say, Leah from (Beacon Health Options) has been a phenomenal partner in this,” Quinn said. “My impression is, she’s very committed to having a really good service in this county… I’m very grateful for her.”
Quinn also credited the county prosecuting attorney’s office for a quick turnaround on contract review.
Comprehensive Healthcare notified county officials last month that they plan to rescind their contract with Klickitat County to provide designated crisis responder services, effective Aug. 8, as a result of continuous staffing shortages and changes in the statewide healthcare market; a public breakdown in relations between the county and the behavioral health organization was also noted in a June 6 letter to county officials, as previously reported in Columbia Gorge News.
County officials will continue to consider a long-term solution to the gap in crisis care in the county; Quinn recommended the county hire a consultant to guide discussions and make recommendations on long-term planning. There are ultimately two options on the table, she said: Contract with an outside agency or build an in-house program.
Commissioners Sauter and Dan Christopher indicated a willingness to hire a consultant, which would be paid through the county and reimbursed by Beacon Health Options. Sauter said he was hesitant to build a program with the 90-day deadline and suggested that a better course of action would be to seek outside resources in an interim while the county prepares an in-house crisis response program.
