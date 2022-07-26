What is a designated crisis responder?

Designated Crisis Responders, or DCRs, determine if an individual is a threat to themselves or others, and if the individual can be treated through outpatient services or if they require involuntary hospitalization.

Klickitat County officials have identified neighboring Skamania County to fill in as an interim crisis service provider once Comprehensive Healthcare’s agreement with the county expires in August.

Klickitat County Commissioners voted 2-0 last week to approve a resolution naming Skamania County Community Health as the temporary service provider for 90 days, effective Aug. 6.