Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum invites all to come see the action on Saturday, July 10 at the Ninth Annual Traffic Jam fundraising event.
All vehicles are welcome to participate in the show with same-day car registration available until noon.
The museum will be open early at 8 a.m. for the Lion’s Club breakfast. Activities during the WAAAM Traffic Jam include both Automobile and Aircraft Restoration Shop tours, engine demonstrations, WAAAM automobile rides, and all of the museum as well. The winner for WAAAM’s 1969 Chevy Fundraiser Raffle will also be selected during the event.
Admission is $19 for adults and $10 for kids.
