A first alarm structure fire was reported on the morning of Tuesday, March 23 at the 2600 block of Wy’east Road in Odell. All Hood River County fire agencies responded to the blaze. Wy’East Fire Chief Greg Borton said the structure was fully involved on one side when firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:40 a.m. It was late afternoon before firefighters had knocked down all of the hotspots, Borton said, adding it was a tough fire to fight.
Due to the size of the fire, the state fire marshal responded to investigate, as did the homeowner’s insurance agency and Wy’East Fire. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
