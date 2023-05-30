Ella Zimmeraman

Columbia senior Ella Zimmerman carries the baton during a relay race earlier this season.

 CGN photo/file

Columbia High School’s girls track and field competed at the WIAA 1A state championships last weekend, earning podium finishes from two athletes.

The three-day meet was held May 25-27 at Eisenhower High School’s Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

