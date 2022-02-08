Hood River Valley’s Dulce Najera and The Dalles High’s Maisie Bandal-Ramirez qualified for the OSAA girls state championships with their finishes at the Special District 3 tournament in Redmond.Najera finished second at 100 pounds. Bandal-Ramirez was third at 125 pounds.
The girls state meet is scheduled to be held Feb. 24 at Culver High School in Central Oregon.
Hood River Valley was 13th as a team at the district tourney and The Dalles was 18th out of 36 teams. La Grande won the district team title.
Najera (4-1 this season) won three matches, two by fall, to advance to the 100-pound final. Her 5-2 decision over Lyndie Isaacson of La Grande put her in the final against Emma Poe of Henley High. Poe won the crown with a first-round pin.
Bandal-Ramirez improved her record to 14-5 with her third-place finish. She won her first two district matches by fall before losing in the semifinals to Mckay Clark of Henley by a 7-5 decision. Bandal-Ramirez won a consolation match to advance to the third-place match where she pinned Kirsten DeLazerda of Estacada.
Hood River had four other wrestlers compete in the girls district tourney. Karol Najera (8-3 record this season) won two of her four matches. Ximena Galvez (11-10) placed sixth at 110 pounds. Josslyn Blue and Betzaida Rodriguez Nolasco also competed.
Galvez won her 10th and 11th matches this season and advanced to the semifinals, where she lost to Valeria Echevarria of Riverside, 7-4. Galvez later lost in the fifth-place match.
The Dalles senior Megan Lenardson also wrestled two matches at districts for the Riverhawk girls’ team.
