Trout Lake’s Rowan Shuman led Gorge-area downhill boys skiers Sunday at the Mt. Hood Ski League’s third race this season.

Shuman finished second after two slalom runs at Mt. Hood Meadows to Giuliano Bianco of Cleveland. Shuman’s runs were 41.27 seconds and 41.92 for a total of 1:23.19. Bianco won with a combined time of 1:20.45.

Tags

Recommended for you