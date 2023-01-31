Trout Lake’s Rowan Shuman led Gorge-area downhill boys skiers Sunday at the Mt. Hood Ski League’s third race this season.
Shuman finished second after two slalom runs at Mt. Hood Meadows to Giuliano Bianco of Cleveland. Shuman’s runs were 41.27 seconds and 41.92 for a total of 1:23.19. Bianco won with a combined time of 1:20.45.
Hood River Valley’s Thorsen Welch had the fastest time of the day in the second run of 40.56 seconds, but he did not complete his first run.
The Dalles was led by Cooper Klindt, who was fifth overall, and led a 5-7-8 finish for the Riverhawk boys. Klindt was timed in 1:27.33; teammate Grey Roetescender was seventh (1:28.85) and Henry Perez was eighth (1:32.16). Joe Codding closed out the top four for The Dalles in 18th place.
The top-10 bunching by The Dalles’ first three finishers moved the Riverhawks into second place through three races behind Cleveland.
In addition to Welch, Hood River’s top three skiers who completed two runs were included Jess Aubert in 12th; Jaden Johnson in 21st; and Ricardo Miller in 32nd.
In the girls race, HRV’s Emily Teets and The Dalles’ Lucy Booth finished 1-2. Teets was well ahead of the field with combined runs of 1:17.16, which included a fast first run of 37.46 seconds. Booth’s runner-up combined time was 1:24.82 – 4.5 seconds ahead of third place.
Booth’s quickest teammates were Kaiya Doty in 13th, Kailee Klindt in 17th, and Ella Smith in 21st. Hood River’s Anni Richardson, Ella Shuman of Trout Lake and Fiona Dunlop of The Dalles finished 25th, 26th and 27th in the race which had 49 skiers who completed both runs.
Sandy won the girls team competition for the second of three races this season. Hood River has the other team win – in race No. 2 a week ago.
