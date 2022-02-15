The No. 8-ranked Trout Lake High Mustangs earned the West Division’s No. 1 seed into the Class 1A girls basketball Big Sky League District playoffs with a, 55-46, road win Saturday at Dufur.
It was an evenly played contest through the first three quarters, with Dufur on top, 37-36, going into the final period. Trout Lake, which extended its win streak to five, took control in the final eight minutes by outscoring Dufur, 19-9. Wynsome Painter led the Mustangs with 21 points and Willa McLaughlin (16 points) and Violette Anderson (10 points) also were double-figure scorers for Trout Lake. Sophomore Hayley Peterson led Dufur — the Big Sky West No. 3 seed behind South Wasco — in scoring with 20 points.
The Mustangs (6-1 Big Sky, 10-2 overall) will play the winner of Tuesday’s Dufur at Echo first-round contest Thursday at home.
Dufur (5-4 league, 8-5 overall), guided by Coach Nathan Morris, bounced back from the loss, and won, 49-19, over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (3-6 league, 6-11 overall) Feb. 12 in Hood River.
“I was really proud of how we played tonight, and I thought it was probably the most complete game that we’ve put together this year,” said Morris. “I think Horizon is a pretty good defensive team and we were able to score in the half court against them.
“Our backs are kind of against the wall now because we have to go out and win three road games in the district playoffs in order to qualify for state. If I had to choose who I was going to go do that with, I’ll take this group of girls any time.”
Peterson again led Dufur in scoring with 14 points and senior guard Piper Neal scored 10. Junior Gabby Mooney led Horizon in scoring with 12 points.
Trout Lake also recorded a, 59-28, home win Feb. 8 over the No. 20-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (9-1 league, 14-6 overall) that helped them win the West Division title. The Mustang win snapped South Wasco’s eight-game win streak. The Mustangs have the No. 1 ranked defense in the 12-team Big Sky, allowing 25 points per game.
The Redsides responded to their first loss in 2022 by coming back and winning, 56-14, over the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (3-5 league, 3-10) Feb. 11 at Glenwood High School. The Redsides played a district playoff game Tuesday at home versus the Condon Blue Devils (result was after the printed edition deadline). The winner Tuesday advances to a second-round game Thursday at Ione.
Horizon concluded its 2022 season with a, 45-29, win Saturday at Glenwood. Senior Gus Decker led the Hawks with 21 points and Mooney, a junior guard, added 13. Alise Gimlin led Klickitat-Glenwood with 13 points.
The Sherman High Huskies concluded their season by winning two of three games last week. Sherman (2-6 league, 6-9 overall) won 34-29 at home Feb. 7 over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles. Natalie Martin led Sherman in scoring with 12 points.
The Huskies won, 32-26, at home Feb. 8 over the Bickleton High Pirates (0-5 league, 2-8 overall). Marker scored 13 points. The Huskies, guided by Coach Doug Martin, lost their season finale, 56-37, to the No. 10-ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (8-1 league, 14-4 overall) Saturday at Arlington High School. That contest marked the final game of the Sherman High basketball career of seniors Marker and Cali Johnson. Kalex Peters led Sherman in scoring with 14 points.
“Kalex played a great game (versus Ione) and the girls gave it everything they had,” said Martin. “We had a good season and we’re going to miss Allie and Cali. We have a lot of players returning next year and so we’re excited about the future.”
Bickleton concluded its season with a, 37-21, loss on the road to Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler Feb. 12. The contest marked the final game of the Bickleton High career of seniors Cheyenne Curtiss, Haylee Andrews, and Abby Fitzgerald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.