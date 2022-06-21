A number of softball players — high school and beyond — from the Gorge are continuing to play the sport at a high level.
The Gorge Thunder 18A team is one third into its summer, fast-pitch travel team schedule under the leadership of Coach Jesse Bryan. He coached the Columbia High Bruins to the playoffs this past high school season.
The Thunder includes players from the three Gorge high school programs — The Dalles, White Salmon and Hood River — along with players from neighboring schools. The team plays a schedule of mostly weekend, out-of-town tournaments.
On the roster from Hood River Valley High are Abby Kahler, Bella Moore, Kyra Davis, Sienna Davis, and 2021 HRV grad Molly Routson, who played this past spring at Mt. Hood Community College.
From The Dalles: Ella Smith, Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai, and Keiliani Crichton-Tunai.
From Columbia High: Ella Reed, Macee Barnes, Maggie Bryan, and Sydney Aman.
Also on the Thunder roster are Reynolds High School’s Breanna Smoke and Autumn Gaudet of King’s Way Christian.
Gorge Thunder also has a 14U team, a 12U team and a 10U team playing summer ball. The 14u team includes Columbia High players Halle Kock and Madison Russum, and HRV’s Sarah Mason.
