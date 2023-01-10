The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team has improved since a year ago, proving that with a 55-39 win over the Pendleton High Buckaroos Jan. 4 at Pendleton.
The Riverhawks (4-3) got sweet revenge over the Buckaroos (5-9), who beat them twice last year by lopsided margins of 55-31 and 53-33. The 16-point margin of victory was the largest for the Riverhawks this year. Their four wins equals the number of victories the Riverhawks had last year when they finished with a 4-16 record.
The Riverhawks, guided by second-year coach Darcey Hodges, had five players score in double figures versus Pendleton, including 12 points apiece for sophomore post Sydney Newby (five rebounds, four assists) and junior guard Jeilana Stewart, who had a team-high six assists. The Dalles junior Zoe LeBreton had 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Sophomores Laci Hoylman and Veronica Robledo each scored season highs of 10 points for The Dalles.
“Our team played the best basketball that I’ve seen them play in two years,” said Hodges. “Everyone was scoring and it’s the first time that we had five players in double figures. We were moving the ball and we were making the extra pass and we had more assists (16) in that game than we’ve had all season. The kids worked hard, they figured some things out and it was a fun basketball game. Things are starting to click for them and they’re putting in the time and effort in practice every day to get better. As long as we continue to play team basketball then we’ll get good results.”
The Riverhawks started the new year with a Jan. 2 home match-up against Class 3A Corbett High (11-3) and lost 51-35. Corbett led 7-6 after one period, but the Riverhawks had an outstanding second quarter and LeBreton’s steal and breakaway layup gave The Dalles its first lead, 17-16. The two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter and the Riverhawks led 23-21 at halftime.
“They (Cardinals) are a really good team and they rebound well, but we out-rebounded them, so that was kind of exciting,” said LeBreton, who had 10 points. “They played a little bit faster pace in the second half; they out-hustled us a little bit more and we just got tired. It just seemed like we were a step behind them throughout the second half.
The Cardinals took control of the game in the third, outscoring the Riverhawks, 18-4, to build a 39-27 lead after three.
“We started getting tired and then we had five turnovers in the first two minutes of the third quarter and that was a big turnaround,” said Hodges. “They (Cardinals) were more disciplined, and they weren’t panicking and they were moving the ball well.”
Newby led The Dalles with 18 points.
“They (Cardinals) have a really good three-point shooter (junior Ally Schimel) that we just couldn’t shut down in the second half,” said Newby. “We shut them down pretty good in the first half, but then in the second half, we just got tired.”
The Riverhawks were seeking to get a second straight win in Tuesday’s non-league road game at Stayton (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks play their final non-league contest Friday at 7 p.m. at home versus the North Marion High Huskies (3-8) at Kurtz Gym. The Dalles begins its Tri-Valley Conference schedule Jan. 13 at home against Crook County at 6:30 p.m.
