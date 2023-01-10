The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team has improved since a year ago, proving that with a 55-39 win over the Pendleton High Buckaroos Jan. 4 at Pendleton.

The Riverhawks (4-3) got sweet revenge over the Buckaroos (5-9), who beat them twice last year by lopsided margins of 55-31 and 53-33. The 16-point margin of victory was the largest for the Riverhawks this year. Their four wins equals the number of victories the Riverhawks had last year when they finished with a 4-16 record.