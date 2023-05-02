The Dalles High seniors Lucy Booth and Naomi Heredia improved their girls tennis doubles record to 6-1 with a three-set win last week against Crook County.

Booth and Heredia outlasted Cecily Cooper and DeLaney Engstrom, 7-6 (9), 1-6, 10-7, in the April 27 match won by host Crook County.

Tags

Recommended for you