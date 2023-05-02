The Dalles High seniors Lucy Booth and Naomi Heredia improved their girls tennis doubles record to 6-1 with a three-set win last week against Crook County.
Booth and Heredia outlasted Cecily Cooper and DeLaney Engstrom, 7-6 (9), 1-6, 10-7, in the April 27 match won by host Crook County.
The Riverhawks’ pair have won six straight doubles matches since losing their first one together this season, March 30, against Tally Godkin and Jenna Hager of Hood River, 6-2, 6-3.
The Dalles (7-6-1 record) was scheduled to play two matches this week in preparation for the May 8-9 sub-district tournament at Madras High School. The Riverhawks play at Sisters on Tuesday and host Madras on Thursday in 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 competition.
Also in the April 27 match, Jessica Huizar-Perez and Gabriela Vega-Ramos won at No. 2 doubles. They are now 2-0 as a team after playing singles and/or with other doubles partners most of the season.
