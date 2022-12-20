The snowy, icy weather on Dec. 9 wiped out the first attempt this season for The Dalles High Riverhawks and Hood River Valley Eagles to renew their boys and girls basketball rivalries.
They’ll try again on Thursday: The Dalles girls are at HRV for a 6:30 p.m. contest; Hood River boys play at The Dalles at the same time.
The boys teams split two close games last year in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference. The Riverhawks moved down to 4A this year, while the Eagles remain in 5A and play in the Northwest Oregon Conference.
The Riverhawk girls have won four straight games versus the Eagles over the last two years, and they’ll be seeking to extend the streak to five in row. “I hope our win streak continues against Hood River and that’s our goal,” said The Dalles girls Coach Darcey Hodges. “We’re going to do our best to get prepared for them so that hopefully we can get another win.”
The Dalles boys return four of its five starters from last year. The Eagles (13-9 last year) lost nine seniors to graduation, including their entire starting five.
So far this season, The Dalles’ boys have played against three teams - Banks (5-1) No. 9 3A, Cascade (5-0) No. 2 4A, and South Eugene (4-1) No. 8 6A — with a combined record of 14-2. The Riverhawks were scheduled to play visiting Willamette (3-3) on Tuesday (result came after the printed edition deadline).
“We should have a fun week and I’m looking forward to playing Hood River on Thursday,” said The Dalles Coach Jordan Rowland.
Both girls teams have games earlier in the week. The Eagle girls play a non-league home contest on Thursday against North Eugene (4-3). The Dalles is at Class 3A Horizon Christian (3-2) of Tualatin on Tuesday.
The weather report for Thursday calls for temperatures in the single digits.
