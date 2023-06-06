Hood River Valley graduate Jonah Tactay established a triple jump personal best competing in the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field preliminary championships last week in California.
The University of Oregon senior competed in the NCAA West Preliminary meet in Sacramento on May 26, when he jumped 51 feet, 2.75 inches to finish 15th. Tactay qualified with a previous triple jump mark of 50-1.25. The top 12 qualifiers at the meet advanced to the NCAA Championships, next week in Austin, Texas.
Tactay was 12th going into the last round in Sacramento, with only a few competitors left, but was overtaken by three jumpers — and finished 1.5 inches from placing 12th.
In addition to his PR in the triple jump, Tactay also had a PR of 24-5 in the Long Jump on April 29.
Tactay, a 2018 HRV graduate, competed at the Pac 12 Championships in Walnut, Calif., on May 13 and 14. He finished fourth in the triple jump with a best mark of 49- feet, 3.75 inches, and was tenth in the Long Jump at 24-3.75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.