Hood River Valley graduate Jonah Tactay established a triple jump personal best competing in the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field preliminary championships last week in California.

The University of Oregon senior competed in the NCAA West Preliminary meet in Sacramento on May 26, when he jumped 51 feet, 2.75 inches to finish 15th. Tactay qualified with a previous triple jump mark of 50-1.25. The top 12 qualifiers at the meet advanced to the NCAA Championships, next week in Austin, Texas.

Recommended for you