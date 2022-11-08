Appearing in the OSAA Class 1A eight-man football state playoffs for the first time since 2017, the No. 11-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies (6-3) were hoping to get an upset win on the road over the No. 5 ranked Myrtle Point High Bobcats in a Nov. 5 first-round contest.

The Huskies, guided by third-year Coach Kyle Blagg, faced a formidable opponent though in the Bobcats (6-3), who overpowered the Huskies in, 66-8, Saturday at Myrtle Point High School. It marked the fourth straight win for Myrtle Point, which started the season 2-3.