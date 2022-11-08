Appearing in the OSAA Class 1A eight-man football state playoffs for the first time since 2017, the No. 11-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies (6-3) were hoping to get an upset win on the road over the No. 5 ranked Myrtle Point High Bobcats in a Nov. 5 first-round contest.
The Huskies, guided by third-year Coach Kyle Blagg, faced a formidable opponent though in the Bobcats (6-3), who overpowered the Huskies in, 66-8, Saturday at Myrtle Point High School. It marked the fourth straight win for Myrtle Point, which started the season 2-3.
“We didn’t do as well as we had hoped, but it was a good experience for the boys,” said Blagg. “We went from one win a year ago to a state playoff team this year, which I think is a pretty big accomplishment for this group in our second year back in eight-man football.”
The contest marked the conclusion of the Sherman County High football careers of seniors Logan Barrett, Kole Martin, Cade von Borstel, Josiah Carlson, and Eddie Rubio.
“It’s a testament partially for the seniors, because those guys stuck through the lean years to get where we are now,” said Blagg. “I can’t overstate how important those guys were to our football program and we’re going to miss those five seniors.”
The future for the Huskies football team appears to be bright. “The younger kids also stepped up and played and pushed us in practice, so everyone contributed on our team this year and we had a great season,” said Blagg. “It will be interesting next year to see who steps up to battle and compete for those open positions vacated by the seniors.”
