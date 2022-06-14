Girls

100 – Hannah Polkinghorn, Columbia, 12.64

200 – Hannah Polkinghorn, Columbia, 26.07

400 – Emily Crawford, Dufur, 1:03.91

800 – Sophie Kaden, Hood River, 2:34.29

1500 – Sophie Kaden, Hood River, 5:24.27

3000 – Sophie Kaden, Hood River, 11:56.95

110 HH – Chanele Reyes, Columbia, 16.98

300 IH – Chanele Reyes, Columbia, 49.43

Shot – Ashley Bailey, Dufur, 32-1

Discus – Ashley Bailey, Dufur, 101-8

Javelin – Brooke Beauchamp, Dufur, 113-5

High jump – Lauren Griggs, Hood River, 5-0

Pole vault – Vivian Harrah, The Dalles, 7-0

Long jump – Hannah Polkinghorn, Columbia, 16-8

Triple jump – Holly Miles, South Wasco, 30-10

Boys

100 – Jaxon Pullen, The Dalles, 11.22

200 – Jaxon Pullen, The Dalles, 23.21

400 – Conor Blair, The Dalles, 54.08

800 – Josiah Sohal, Horizon Christian, 2:12.66

1500 – Jaime Rodriguez, Hood River, 4:42.73

3000 – Josiah Sohal, Horizon Christian, 10:11.29

110 HH – Calvin Young, Hood River, 19.03

300 IH – Conor Blair, The Dalles, 44.76

Shot – Alex Whitaker, Horizon Christian, 44-4.5

Discus – Jacob Jones, Dufur, 125-4.5

Javelin – Aaron Smith, Lyle, 163-0

High jump – Benjamin Allen, Columbia, 5-6

Pole vault – Taylor Morehouse, The Dalles, 15-0

Long jump – Jaxon Pullen, The Dalles, 20-7.5

Triple jump – Aaron Smith, Lyle, 40-8.5