Girls
100 – Hannah Polkinghorn, Columbia, 12.64
200 – Hannah Polkinghorn, Columbia, 26.07
400 – Emily Crawford, Dufur, 1:03.91
800 – Sophie Kaden, Hood River, 2:34.29
1500 – Sophie Kaden, Hood River, 5:24.27
3000 – Sophie Kaden, Hood River, 11:56.95
110 HH – Chanele Reyes, Columbia, 16.98
300 IH – Chanele Reyes, Columbia, 49.43
Shot – Ashley Bailey, Dufur, 32-1
Discus – Ashley Bailey, Dufur, 101-8
Javelin – Brooke Beauchamp, Dufur, 113-5
High jump – Lauren Griggs, Hood River, 5-0
Pole vault – Vivian Harrah, The Dalles, 7-0
Long jump – Hannah Polkinghorn, Columbia, 16-8
Triple jump – Holly Miles, South Wasco, 30-10
Boys
100 – Jaxon Pullen, The Dalles, 11.22
200 – Jaxon Pullen, The Dalles, 23.21
400 – Conor Blair, The Dalles, 54.08
800 – Josiah Sohal, Horizon Christian, 2:12.66
1500 – Jaime Rodriguez, Hood River, 4:42.73
3000 – Josiah Sohal, Horizon Christian, 10:11.29
110 HH – Calvin Young, Hood River, 19.03
300 IH – Conor Blair, The Dalles, 44.76
Shot – Alex Whitaker, Horizon Christian, 44-4.5
Discus – Jacob Jones, Dufur, 125-4.5
Javelin – Aaron Smith, Lyle, 163-0
High jump – Benjamin Allen, Columbia, 5-6
Pole vault – Taylor Morehouse, The Dalles, 15-0
Long jump – Jaxon Pullen, The Dalles, 20-7.5
Triple jump – Aaron Smith, Lyle, 40-8.5
