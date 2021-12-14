The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams competed in their season opening meet Dec. 10 at the River City Invitational in Scappoose. Both teams placed third out of six teams; the boys scored 180 points and the girls 215.
The Riverhawk boys squad recorded 11 top-five finishes, including wins by Michael Cole, Wesley Parker, Carter Randall, and Skyler Coburn. Cole took first place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 3.24 seconds, and he swam to first in the 50-yard freestyle, in 24:07 seconds. Carter was fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.71. The quartet of Cole, Carter, Coburn, and Parker combined to take first place in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:01.31.
Collin Webber took third place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:21.99). Parker took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:15.64) and Webber finished eighth (2:42.26). Coburn swam to second place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.69). Coburn and Carter both had a strong effort in the 200-yard individual medley. Coburn was second (2:29.07) and Carter finished fourth (2:42.06).
The Dalles also took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:42.92, just two seconds behind winner St. Helens (1:40.60). The Dalles swimmers Gabe Stein and Sam VanNess had strong efforts in the 100-yard freestyle; Stein took 11th (1:33.80) and VanNess took 13th (1:45.29).
The Riverhawks girls squad posted nine top-five finishes, including victories by Hannah Haight, Kennedy Abbas, Kendall Webber, and Lydia DiGennaro as they combined to win two relays. The quartet swam to first place in the 200-yard medley relay (2:07.84) and also in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.39).
In the 200-yard IM, Abbas (2:42.90) and Webber (2:43.60) posted an impressive 1-2 finish, with Haight finishing in sixth place (2:53.37). Abbas, a junior, also took third in the 100 back (1:16.26). DiGennaro swam to second-place finishes in the 100 butterfly (1:12.82) and the 50 free (27.50). Haight, a senior, won the 100 breast (1:23.55) and Addison Little took 10th (1:45.40). Webber, a senior, won the 500 free with a time of 6:34.92.
The quartet of Little, Lillian Dupuis, Reta Rincon and Paige Compton combined for seventh in the 400 free relay (5:48.18). Little took seventh in the 100 free (1:20.87) and Charlotte Muller finished 14th (1:31.80). Abbas recorded a third place in the 100 back (1:16.26) and Rincon took 12th place (1:42.17). Dupuis took sixth place in both the 100 IM (1:33.27) and in the 200 free (2:57.29).
