Hood River Valley senior Jaden Dubon is on a watch list of the top high school boys soccer players in the nation, according to Eagle Coach Jaime Rivera.
He said Dubon is currently among the top 100 players in line to play in an all-star tournament this winter in Texas. Top Drawer Soccer tracks the careers of non-professional soccer players in the United States.
“Jaden is in the first round” of the selection process, Rivera said. “He was chosen on an All-American watch list. It’s a recognition that he’s one of the top 100 boys soccer players in the country.”
Rivera said the list will be whittled down to the top 50 players later this fall and then one with players who will be invited to compete in a national tournament in December. “This is a really prestigious list to be on,” Rivera said.
Top Drawer tracks college, high school and club soccer players and is used as a recruiting tool by colleges and club programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.