It’s rivalry week for Columbia Gorge soccer teams as The Dalles High Riverhawks and the Hood River Valley High Eagles meet in the first of two Class 5A Intermountain Conference matchups this year for their boys and girls squads.
The schedule is fan friendly, as supporters of the Riverhawks and Eagles can watch both games without missing any of the action. The Riverhawks (1-1-1 IMC, 2-4-2 overall) and Eagles (1-2 IMC, 2-5 overall) meet in a girls soccer match Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Wahtonka campus field in The Dalles. The Riverhawks (2-1 IMC, 3-3-1 overall) and the No. 9 ranked Eagles (3-0 IMC, 5-1-1 overall) boys teams meet in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Hood River Valley High School.
Last week, the Riverhawks girls squad had an excellent opportunity to get a win over the highly regarded No. 3-ranked Pendleton Buckaroos in an IMC matchup Sept. 28 at Pendleton High School. The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Colby Tonn, built a 2-1 second-half advantage as they got an own goal by Pendleton and junior Natasha Muzechenko scored to put The Dalles on top.
The Hawks played solid defense through most of the 80-minute match and were in position for a win, up 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining. But first place Buckaroos (3-0 IMC, 6-0 overall) overcame the deficit with a rally and won 4-2.
“We then allowed three goals in a five-minute span that really turned the tide,” said Tonn. “We had great playmaking on the wing by Vivian Harrah, and Emily Adams did a good job in the midfield. Our goalkeeper Katlyne Sorensen played a good game while making four saves.”
The Hawks (1-1-1 IMC, 2-4-2) then played to a 0-0 tie Sept. 30 at home versus the Ridgeview Ravens (1-0-2 IMC, 1-4-2 overall). “That was a good game and we did a good job of playing back to play forward, which means that the ball would be played from our wings to the midfielders and then played back to the wings for them to make plays,” said Tonn. “It was a fair result and both teams played well. We were the better team in the first half, and they (Ravens) probably had a couple more scoring chances than we did in the second half.
“Our back line players (Yoko Clack, Alexandra Clack, Ivy Wollum, Marisa Rojas-Soto, Monica Rojas-Soto) and Sorensen (four saves) played really solid defensively to help us hold Ridgeview scoreless.”
The Dalles faced the Redmond Panthers (1-1-1 IMC, 3-2-1 overall) Tuesday at Redmond (result was after the printed edition deadline), which is followed by Thursday’s key matchup against the Eagles (1-2 IMC, 2-5 overall).
“Hood River is always a tough team and rivalry games can go either way,” said Tonn. “We played them (Eagles) tough twice last year and so we’re hoping that will carry over this season. We’re looking to continue our strong play and have another tough, competitive game against Hood River Thursday.”
The Riverhawks boys won 3-1 Sept. 28 at home over Pendleton (1-2 IMC, 2-5 overall) and then followed that with a 3-0 loss on the road to the No. 8 ranked Ridgeview Ravens on Sept. 30 at in Redmond. The Dalles faced Redmond (1-2 IMC, 1-6 overall) Tuesday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline) and then follow that with Thursday’s key matchup at Hood River.
