Horizon Christian took advantage of some quality competition last week to register the fastest time in the Oregon Class 1A girls ranks in the 4x400-meter relay.
The Hawk girls competed at a meet May 5 at 5A Hood River where they finished third in the race behind the host Eagles and Pendleton. Horizon’s time of 4 minutes, 33.17 seconds is the fastest in the state thus far for 1A schools. The Hawk team of Valerie Bruggeman, Olivia Nickson, Ellie Rinella and Grace Schreiber also teamed up to run the 4x100 relay, which they ran in a Big Sky best of 54.99 seconds. That time was the fifth-ranked mark in 1A, as of Sunday.
Big Sky athletic directors last week decided the league will not hold a district meet this season. The district meet traditionally decides team championships and is used as qualifying for the OSAA state meet. The OSAA also decided not to host state competition – in any sports. So, a group of coaches has organized a Class 1A state meet, which will be held May 22 at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
All of the state’s other classifications also are hosting similar meets that weekend. Athletes can qualify for state by recording top times and marks in each event throughout the season. Coaches are looking for as many opportunities as possible for their athletes. The cutoff to do so is this Saturday. For example, Lyle competed Friday in Trout Lake and then re-boarded the bus Saturday morning and drove south to a meet in Condon.
Big Sky meet at Trout Lake
Lyle’s Aaron Smith and Trout Lake’s Justin Peck continued to pace Big Sky competition Friday at a meet in Trout Lake. Smith won three events on a cool day - with Mount Adams sporting a fresh coat of snow as a backdrop. The Lyle junior won the long jump, triple jump and 100, the latter in a (then) personal best 12.03 seconds. Peck, who is among the Class 1A state distance leaders, did some speed work Friday, winning the 400 in a PR 54.23 – the fastest in district thus far.
Trout Lake frosh Klayton Schmid won the 200 in a personal best 25.94 and sophomore teammate Landon Heberling won the pole vault at 10 feet.
Also in the boys meet, South Wasco sophomore Remington Sheer was four-for-four in personal bests. He was second in the long jump, third in the javelin and 200, and fourth in the triple jump. His 18-2 long jump ranks him second in the Big Sky.
On the girls side, South Wasco’s Holly Miles had a busy day. She won three races and also ran a leg on the Redside 4x400 relay. Her individual wins were all personal bests: 19.11 in the high hurdles; 55.95 in the low hurdles; and 29-3.5 in the triple jump. Teammate Julie Hull was also part of the relay and won the 200 and 400, as well. The Redsides won four other events: sophomore Sadie McCoy won the 1500 and 3000; Destiny Mora Lopez won the shot put; and Abbie Silvey won the discus.
Trout Lake frosh Myana Stock won the 800 in 2:33.79, which is the third-fastest time in 1A, less than a second behind the top mark.
Big Sky meet at Condon
Lyle’s Smith had some tired legs in the horizontal jumps, but he took advantage of a tailwind to win the 100 at Condon in 11.84 seconds – lowering his personal best for the second time in as many days. He also won the javelin in a PR 144-4. The first five finishers in the 100 and first eight in the 200 either matched or exceeded their previous bests.
Three of those sprinters from Horizon Christian – Caleb Lingel, Josh Rogers and Diego Quezada – combined to win the 4x100 relay. The fourth member of that team, senior JJ Holste, won the high jump and was second in the long jump. Other winners for the Hawks included: Caleb Juan in the high hurdles and Josiah Sohal in the 1500.
In the girls meet, Sherman’s Mercedez Cardona won the high jump in a personal best 4-11.5, the long jump and the high hurdles in 19.88 (PR). Cardona was second behind Dufur’s Kierstin White in the 100. Sherman’s Morgan Geary won the triple jump.
Horizon had three other winners: Nickson in the 200; Bruggeman in the pole vault at 9-0 (which matched her PR); and Kayla Kilgore, who set the school record in the 3000 meters at 12:51.28 – a 30-second PR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.