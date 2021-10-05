Gorge Sports Schedule -- Oct. 5-Oct. 13

(Note: Because of COVID, a shortage of game officials and transportation options, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.)

Cross Country

Oct. 6

Columbia at LaCenter, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7

The Dalles at Heppner Invite at Thompson Ranch, 3 p.m.

Oct. 8

Hood River at Champoeg Invite, Butteville, noon.

Football

Oct. 7

Dufur at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8

Hood River at The Dalles, 7 p.m.; Columbia at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.; Lyle at Imbler, 2 p.m.; Sherman vs. Ione/Arlington, at Arlington, 7 p.m.; South Wasco at Echo, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 5

Hood River at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Trout Lake at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7

The Dalles at Hood River, 7 p.m.; Grandview at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.

Oct. 11

North Clackamas at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.

Oct. 12

OSD at Horizon, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 13

Trout Lake at Hood River JV, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 5

King’s Way at Columbia, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Pendleton at Hood River, 5 p.m.

Oct. 7

Columbia at LaCenter, 6 p.m.; Hood River at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Trout Lake at Oregon Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8

Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 12

Columbia at Elma, 6 p.m.; Westside Christian at Trout Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Oct. 5

Columbia at King’s Way, Vancouver, 7 p.m.; Dufur at Lyle, 5 p.m.; Glenwood at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Sherman at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

Oct. 6

Ridgeview at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7

LaCenter at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Lyle at Glenwood, 5 p.m.; Mitchell/Spray at Sherman, 5 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at Dufur, 5 p.m.

Oct. 9

Glenwood at Mitchell/Spray, 9 a.m.

Oct. 11

Horizon/Trout Lake at The Dalles Frosh, 5 p.m.

Oct. 12

Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.; Sherman at Condon, 5 p.m.; Dufur at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Goldendale at Glenwood, 5:30 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at Lyle, 5 p.m.

Water Polo

Oct. 5

Reynolds girls at Hood River, 5:30 p.m.; Reynolds boys at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7

Hood River girls at Redmond, 2 p.m.; Hood River boys at Parkrose, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8

Hood River girls at Dan Berry Tournament, Portland, TBD

Oct. 9

Hood River girls at Dan Berry Tournament, Portland, TBD

Oct. 10

Hood River girls at Dan Berry Tournament, Portland, TBD

Oct. 12

David Douglas girls at Hood River, 5:30 p.m.; David Douglas boys at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.