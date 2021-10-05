Gorge Sports Schedule -- Oct. 5-Oct. 13
(Note: Because of COVID, a shortage of game officials and transportation options, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.)
Cross Country
Oct. 6
Columbia at LaCenter, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7
The Dalles at Heppner Invite at Thompson Ranch, 3 p.m.
Oct. 8
Hood River at Champoeg Invite, Butteville, noon.
Football
Oct. 7
Dufur at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8
Hood River at The Dalles, 7 p.m.; Columbia at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.; Lyle at Imbler, 2 p.m.; Sherman vs. Ione/Arlington, at Arlington, 7 p.m.; South Wasco at Echo, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Oct. 5
Hood River at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Trout Lake at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 7
The Dalles at Hood River, 7 p.m.; Grandview at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.
Oct. 11
North Clackamas at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.
Oct. 12
OSD at Horizon, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 13
Trout Lake at Hood River JV, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Oct. 5
King’s Way at Columbia, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Pendleton at Hood River, 5 p.m.
Oct. 7
Columbia at LaCenter, 6 p.m.; Hood River at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Trout Lake at Oregon Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8
Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 12
Columbia at Elma, 6 p.m.; Westside Christian at Trout Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Oct. 5
Columbia at King’s Way, Vancouver, 7 p.m.; Dufur at Lyle, 5 p.m.; Glenwood at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Sherman at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
Oct. 6
Ridgeview at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 7
LaCenter at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Lyle at Glenwood, 5 p.m.; Mitchell/Spray at Sherman, 5 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at Dufur, 5 p.m.
Oct. 9
Glenwood at Mitchell/Spray, 9 a.m.
Oct. 11
Horizon/Trout Lake at The Dalles Frosh, 5 p.m.
Oct. 12
Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.; Sherman at Condon, 5 p.m.; Dufur at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Goldendale at Glenwood, 5:30 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at Lyle, 5 p.m.
Water Polo
Oct. 5
Reynolds girls at Hood River, 5:30 p.m.; Reynolds boys at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 7
Hood River girls at Redmond, 2 p.m.; Hood River boys at Parkrose, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8
Hood River girls at Dan Berry Tournament, Portland, TBD
Oct. 9
Hood River girls at Dan Berry Tournament, Portland, TBD
Oct. 10
Hood River girls at Dan Berry Tournament, Portland, TBD
Oct. 12
David Douglas girls at Hood River, 5:30 p.m.; David Douglas boys at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.
