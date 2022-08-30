The Dalles High volleyball team played strong offensively and defensively throughout its 2022 season-opening match Aug. 25, earning a straight set Class 4A nonleague win over Pendleton at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.

Playing at “The Pit” for the first time in 16 months, the Riverhawks utilized home-court advantage with a large, loud crowd. The Riverhawks (2-1), guided by second-year Coach Julie Summers, were unable to play last season at Kurtz Gym because of a renovation project.

