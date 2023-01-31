The No. 10-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team extended its win streak to three straight following two Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference road victories last week.
Riverhawk basketball boys on three-win streak
- By Mike Weber For Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
- Hiring School Nurses (RN and LPN) for Stevenson-Carson School District
- ROAD MAINTENANCE POSITION
- OPHTHALMIC TECHNICIAN Oregon Health
- CLERICAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT III
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR The
- Registered Nurse Klickitat Valley Health - Goldendale, WA
- REGISTERED NURSE NORCOR CORRECTIONS
- ACCOUNTANT or ACCOUNTING ADMINISTRATIVE
- CORRECTIONS TECHNICIAN NORCOR Corrections
Headlines straight to your inbox!
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Wasco County terminates state Marine Board contract
- Vancouver road games unkind to Columbia boys
- Rowan leads Eagle girls to victory against St. Helens
- 1A boys basketball roundup: Horizon wins fourth straight, Ione/Arlington looms
- Eagle boys come third in Columbia Gorge tourney
- Hood River swimmers still unbeaten in NWOC
- Road trip to St. Helens gets HRV boys winning again
- 1A boys basketball roundup: South Wasco boys continue high-scoring pace
- 1A girls basketball roundup: Redside girls basketball extends win streak to 10
- Hood River Valley Nordic ski team competes in first race of the season at Teacup Lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Eagle girls 17th in Hood River wrestling tourney
- Eagle boys top Columbia wrestlers, 59-16
- Riverhawk basketball boys on three-win streak
- Bruin girls win two straight Trico league games
- The Dalles swimmers compete at Madras meet
- Columbia boys top Gorge rival Stevenson, 46-38
- Eagle girls slip in standings after two home losses
- Canby ends HRV’s unbeaten NWOC swim record
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.