The No. 5-ranked and undefeated South Wasco County High Redsides extended their win streak to 20 after two lopsided Class 1A boys basketball Big Sky League victories this past week.
The Redsides won 72-32 over the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (2-6 league, 2-10 overall) Friday at home, followed by an 84-36 win over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (4-6 league, 4-8 overall) Saturday at Lyle High School. The trio of Brock LaFaver (21 points, eight rebounds), Oscar Thomas (17 points, 10 steals, six assists) and Ian Ongers (17 points) helped lead the Redsides in the win over the Cougars. Thomas added 24 points and LaFaver 10 in South Wasco’s Friday win.
The Big Sky West Division champion Redsides (10-0 league, 20-0 overall) extended their home win streak to 27 straight games over the past three seasons. They’ll be seeking to extend the streak when they play a Big Sky playoff second-round home game Wednesday at 6 p.m. South Wasco plays the winner of Monday’s first-round matchup between Horizon Christian and Condon.
Dufur High also played a first-round district playoff home game Monday versus Echo, with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s second round (results were after the printed edition deadline).
In their final home game of the season on Senior Night Feb. 11, Horizon Christian faced No. 13-ranked Dufur and lost a close one, 43-39. It was an evenly played, seesaw contest that resembled the high intensity level of a playoff game with numerous ties and lead changes. Senior Josh Rogers (15 points) and sophomore Mason Bates (13 points) led the Hawks to a 10-5 first-quarter advantage and 18-15 at halftime.
The Rangers came back in the third, as Josh Taylor (12 points), Marcus Radcliffe, and Olsen Meanus led a 14-9 rally when Dufur took a 29-27 lead. Dufur never trailed again.
“It was an amazing win for us; we played really good defense and we just stuck to that,” said Radcliffe. “I felt kind of lucky that we were able to win, but we just came out and worked a little harder than they (Hawks) did. It’s awesome to be playing in districts and I’m excited and ready to go in the playoffs. This was definitely one of our biggest wins of the season for sure.” The Rangers, guided by Coach Hollie Darden, went on a 9-4 run, capped by a three-point field goal from the corner by junior Elijah Thomas. That extended the lead to 38-31 with 3:01 left in the game.
“This was a big win, because it helped us wrap up second place in the standings,” said Darden. “We had to battle back after they (Hawks) led early. We needed to have better execution on offense and just continue playing good defense and get rebounds and that’s what did in the second half to help us pull out the win. Everyone played hard and we’re not extremely offensively gifted, so we have to play really well together defensively and then take advantage of making easy shots when we get those opportunities.”
Horizon responded with a 5-0 run, capped by two free throws by Bates, trimming the margin to 38-36 with 2:11 remaining. The Rangers received four clutch free throws by Taylor and one by Radcliffe to secure the victory.
Free throw shooting was definitely a key to the win for Dufur, which shot 62 percent (15-for-24), while the Hawks shot 48 percent (17-for-35).
Hawk seniors Rogers and Alex Whitaker played their final home game for Horizon, which bounced back Saturday with a 48-30 win at Glenwood. Rogers led the way with a double-double in limited minutes.
The Sherman High Huskies (1-8 league, 4-10 overall) concluded their season with 52-42 loss Feb. 11 to the No. 7-ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (9-0 league, 18-0 overall) at Arlington High. The contest marked the final game of the Sherman High basketball career for senior Cade von Borstel.
