South Wasco’s league leading girls and boys basketball teams have key games this week and the results will go a long way at determining the 2022-23 Big Sky League regular season championship.
The Redside boys (18-2 overall) have a home game at Dufur on Friday and travel to Horizon Christian in Hood River on Saturday. Dufur (8-8) is in fourth place overall (as of Monday) in the Big Sky and in third in the West division of the conference. Horizon (14-4) is in second place, a game behind South Wasco in both the overall and West standings (see breakout).
The league playoff format calls for the West and East third-place teams playing road games the week of Feb. 13 at the East and West second-place teams for qualifying spots to represent the Big Sky in the Class 1A state playoffs later this month. The Big Sky has four berths in the state playoffs.
South Wasco’s boys team won at Dufur, 61-46, on Jan. 6 and against Horizon, 78-43, at home on Jan. 7 in the first round of league play. South Wasco, Horizon and Dufur have clinched the three boys playoff spots from the Big Sky West. Sherman is among a four-way battle for three Big Sky East spots along with Wheeler County, Ione/Arlington and Condon.
On the girls side, the league’s top two teams, South Wasco and Trout Lake, will play Feb. 7 in Maupin. South Wasco defeated Trout Lake, 61-54, in a Jan. 10 road game. Those two teams will be the No. 1 and 2 Big Sky West playoff teams in some order. Klickitat/Glenwood is the No. 3 West team in the league playoffs.
Just as on the boys side, the Sherman girls remain in the district playoff hunt. The Huskies need two wins in their final four league games to clinch at least a tie for a Big Sky playoff berth. Three of those games are against teams also in the hunt for playoff spots — Wheeler County on Jan. 31, Condon on Feb. 4, and Ione/Arlington on Feb. 10. Sherman also is scheduled to play at Bickleton on Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.