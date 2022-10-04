The No. 3-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks volleyball team extended its win streak to 10 following a 3-0 home win over visiting Molalla on Sept. 28 at Kurtz Gym.
That win followed a 3-0 victory at Gladstone on Sept. 26.
Senior Zoe Dunn led The Dalles’ offense with 20 kills and three blocks in the two games. Junior setter Jeilane Stewart had a two-game total of 47 assists, three blocks, seven kills and she served 33-for-36 with nine aces in the Riverhawk wins.
Zoe LeBreton, Lilly Adams, Kennedy Abbas, and twin sisters Keiliani (14-for-20 serving, six aces) and Kaleyah Crichton Tunai (10-for-14 serving, ace) also helped the Riverhawks to the pair of wins.
LeBreton served 31-for-32 with 12 aces, she had 15 kills, one block and nine digs. Adams served 14-for-15 with five aces, and she had 10 kills, three blocks and five digs. Abbas served 16-for-19 with six aces, nine kills, three blocks and 13 digs.
The Riverhawks (4-1 TVC, 15-2 overall) will be seeking an 11th straight victory in a 6 p.m. road game Wednesday versus the Estacada Rangers (2-3 TVC, 6-6 overall). The Riverhawks won an earlier contest, 3-0, over Estacada at home Sept. 21.
The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Julie Summers, then play arguably the biggest game of the year Thursday, when No. 6-ranked and league leading Crook County High (5-0 TVC, 9-4) comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. match.
“We are preparing for the second half of the season and we’re really looking forward to playing Crook County Thursday at home,” said Summers.
The Riverhawks are in second place just behind the Cowgirls in the TVC standings. The Riverhawks lost 3-2 to the Cowgirls on Sept. 15 at Crook County High School in Prineville and they’ll be seeking revenge. If both teams win as expected on Wednesday, then their game will be a showdown for first place. Crook County faces Molalla at home Wednesday. The Riverhawks would move into a first-place tie with the Cowgirls with a victory.
“We definitely went into the week and took care of business, and we played a great game at Gladstone,” said Summers. “The girls are working really hard to play at our pace and play hard from start-to-finish. We are not looking past any team. We take each opponent as they come and focus on what we need to do for each match. This team is so exciting to watch and play and I’m so proud of them. They have so much talent and, when they all play together, they are unstoppable.”
The Riverhawks have 41-6 set record; all of their 15 wins have been 2-0 or 3-0 sweeps. One of their two losses was, 3-0, to the No. 5-ranked Class 5A LaSalle High Prep Falcons (11-2).
