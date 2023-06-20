Safe

The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion triple A team is off to a good start in its summer league baseball schedule after winning four of its first five games.

The Hustlers (4-1) won, 5-3, on June 12 over the Sherwood Lobos at Sherwood High School. The duo of The Dalles High 2023 graduates Riley Brock (nine strikeouts) and Braden Schwartz (seven strikeouts) helped lead the Hustlers to the win with their outstanding pitching performances. Schwartz led the offense with three hits.

