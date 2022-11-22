HRV boys water polo

The Hood River Valley boys water polo team huddles together after a win earlier this season. Head Coach Garrett Hall, right, and the Eagles fell to the Summit Storm in the state championship game.

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

By most standards, back-to-back second-place finishes in the state playoffs are reason to celebrate. But when the bar is raised, as is the case with the Hood River Valley boys water polo program, a bitter taste sometimes lingers with being “runner-up”.

Garrett Hall, HRV’s coach, acknowledges that fact, but he also knows the anatomy of a season is often a complex thing.