The Hood River Valley High School Nordic ski team’s second race of the season was part of Mt Hood Meadows Nordic Center’s “South Side Slide and Glide” community race series. This three-race series is made possible by student, coach and parent volunteers from the HRVHS Nordic team.
Fourteen HRV skiers competed in the high school race prior to the community races (details below). HRVHS junior Ashton Gilbert took first place among the boys, with a time of 14 minutes, 34 seconds for the 5K skate technique, interval-start race. Provisional (pre-high school) skier Jayvin Lemieux came in second, only 13 seconds behind first place, and HRV senior Elliot Hawley took third place. The other HRV boys in order of finishing were Colin Gerald, Seb Clarkson, Fin Van Rutledge, Logan King, Cooper Wood and Kadin Mitchell.
