Hood River Valley’s postponed Special District 1 football contest at Centennial High last week put the Eagles in a two-games-in-five-days scenario with a state playoff berth at state.
The first game was Monday, when the Eagles (2-5) were scheduled to play at Centennial (0-7). (Result of that contest came after the printed edition deadline.) Poor air quality in the Portland area resulted in the game being postponed.
A Hood River win would have them playing this Friday — likely at Forest Grove, depending on how the Eagles and Vikings finish in the final OSAA rankings. The Hood River-Forest Grove contest would be with a state playoff berth at state. A Hood River loss to Centennial means HRV will play at Southridge on Friday.
The Oct. 21 game postponement allowed Hood River, thin on roster numbers, to have a few of its injured players heal. Coach Caleb Sperry said his Eagles are near 100% as they try to qualify for the 5A state playoffs for the second year in a row.
The district playoff scenario calls for the top three teams in each District 1 division — East and West — playing each other for state playoff spots. The winner of the Hood River-Centennial game will finish as the No. 3 seed on the East and will play at the No. 2 seed on the West (Forest Grove) in cross-over game.
Four District 1 teams automatically qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs which begin Nov. 4. A fifth team could qualify for the playoffs as an at-large team, based on final OSAA rankings. The 16-team 5A playoffs begin Nov. 4-5.
The other district playoff matchups are set: Hillsboro is at Canby; and Putnam at Wilsonville.
