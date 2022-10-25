HR_FB22 FILE.jpg

The Hood River Valley Eagles playoff hopes will be decided this week with two games against Centennial and another opponent — dependent on Monday's result. At right, Eagle senior Malcolm Iaulualo listens in during a timeout earlier this season.

Hood River Valley’s postponed Special District 1 football contest at Centennial High last week put the Eagles in a two-games-in-five-days scenario with a state playoff berth at state.

The first game was Monday, when the Eagles (2-5) were scheduled to play at Centennial (0-7). (Result of that contest came after the printed edition deadline.) Poor air quality in the Portland area resulted in the game being postponed.