Hood River boys soccer

Hood River Head Coach Jaime Rivera explains a drill to his team on Aug. 23. The Eagles will face new division foes in the Northwest Oregon Conference for the next four years.

 Noah Noteboom photo

It’s easy to draw a parallel between the Greek mythological character, Actaeon (pronounced “ayk-tee-uhn”), and Hood River Valley’s foray into a new soccer league, the Northwest Oregon Conference (pronounced “tough”).

Actaeon, a famous hero, went from being the hunter to the hunted before his rather gruesome death. Hood River Valley played the role of hunter early in Coach Jaime Rivera’s tenure until the Eagles became the hunted after back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015. Since then, HRV continued to be the class of the Intermountain Conference, but statewide the Eagles were relegated to the chase pack. That may seem a tad harsh thing to say about a program that can boast of 15 consecutive state playoff appearances, but as they say, once a team tastes success, the tongue wants more.