Hood River Valley native Jonah Tactay continues to improve his triple jump prowess and, in the process, edge up the University of Oregon’s all-time ranking in the event.

Tactay, a 2018 HRV graduate who is now a senior at the University of Oregon, last month won the triple jump at the Ken Shannon Invitational Feb. 24-25 at the University of Washington in Seattle. His winning mark was 15.45 meters or 50 feet, 8.25 inches.