Hood River Valley native Jonah Tactay continues to improve his triple jump prowess and, in the process, edge up the University of Oregon’s all-time ranking in the event.
Tactay, a 2018 HRV graduate who is now a senior at the University of Oregon, last month won the triple jump at the Ken Shannon Invitational Feb. 24-25 at the University of Washington in Seattle. His winning mark was 15.45 meters or 50 feet, 8.25 inches.
Tactay actually reached that distance twice in his six-jump series. The mark places him ninth on Oregon’s all-time indoor triple jump list. He also finished fourth in the long jump at the meet in 24-1, just two inches shy of his indoor personal best which he established earlier in February.
Tactay competed for the UO in indoor track and field for the first time this winter and has steadily improved throughout the 2022-23 season. He opened his indoor career at the Cougar Classic on Jan. 13, finishing third in the long jump at 7.18 meters/23-6.75 feet. Two weeks later, he improved his place and distance to second with a long jump of 7.39 meters/24.3 feet along with a seventh-place triple jump of 15.24 meters/50 feet at the Texas Tech Open & Multis on Jan. 26.
Tactay is No. 3 all-time on HRV’s triple jump list with a high school best of 45-9, which he jumped in 2018 — his senior year. Tactay finished fourth at the Class 5A state meet that season. He was a two-time district triple jump champion for the Eagles (Intermountain Conference as a junior in 2017 and Columbia River Conference at a senior). Tactay also is ranked No. 2 on HRV’s all-time list in the high jump (6-3.5) and No. 6 in the long jump (21-6.25).
Post high school he competed at Lane Community College in Eugene, winning the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Southern Region outdoor championships in both the long jump and triple jump in 2021.
His all-conditions best in the triple jump is 15.53 meters/50-11.5 feet (wind aided) at the 2021 Titan Invitational.
