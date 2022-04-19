Horizon Christian’s track and field meet at Portland’s Catlin Gabel had a bit of everything Saturday, including a 45-minute lightning delay, but the Hawks came away with a second-place boys finish against eight other — mostly larger — schools.
The Horizon boys had no event winners but did have three second-place finishes during the sometimes sunny, sometimes rainy, briefly hailing and always chilly day in Portland’s west hills. Senior Josiah Sohal was second in the 3000 meters and senior Alex Whitaker was second in the shot put and discus (the latter in a season-best 117-foot, 5-inch throw). Sohal had a busy day, running the 1500 (fourth place), high jumping a personal best 5-feet and running a leg on the co-ed 4x400 relay to close the meet.
Other top performances for Horizon were senior Josh Rogers’ personal best 24.50-second 200 (fifth) and third-place triple jump. The triple jump competition was interrupted by a hail-storm delay and the 200 came after a booming thunderstorm sent athletes for cover in the nearby Catlin Gabel gymnasium. Rogers also anchored Horizon’s 4x100 relay to third earlier in the meet.
Junior Caleb Yuan added two third-place finishes for the Hawks, both lifetime bests, in the 110 high hurdles (18.25) and 300 intermediates (45.64). He also joined Rogers, Alex Dean and Markeith Harris on the Horizon short relay. Junior Maxwell Al ‘Rubaie was fourth in the shot and discus; sophomore Logan Ensbury was fourth in the pole vault at 8-6.
The Horizon girls were led by senior Gus Decker’s runner-up finish in the 1500 and third place PR of 2:47.44 in the 800. Decker is ranked second in the Class 1A District 3’s 800, 1500 and 3000.
Friday evening at Stevenson’s Bulldog Stadium, Trout Lake was able to compete in a nine-team meet, the Al McKee Invite. The Mustangs were led by distance runner Trevor Collins, who was fourth in the 1600 meters in a season-best 5:09.87 and fifth in the 800 at 2:21.84. Junior teammate Landon Heberling cleared 11 feet to finish second in the pole vault.
Other than Horizon and Trout Lake, the other Gorge-area small schools were victims of the weather last week, as a meet in The Dalles (April 13) and the annual Sherman Invitational (April 16) were cancelled. They’ll get a chance to get back on track this week with scheduled meets at Hood River, Glenwood and White Salmon on successive days beginning Wednesday. Some of the schools also are scheduled to attend a regional meet at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande on Saturday.
