Hood River Valley’s girls water polo team took care of business in an efficient, workmanlike manner Saturday on its way to the 2022 Oregon 5A/4A state championship.

Coach Kellie Dunn’s Eagles, led by the tourney’s most valuable player, senior Emma Titus, defeated Hillsboro, 10-6, for the title at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. It was HRV’s fourth girls state championship since the program was started in 2014.