HRV boys Basketball Zak Poole

Hood River sophomore Zak Poole hesitates before attacking the basket in Hood River’s loss to La Salle Prep on Jan. 9.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley’s boys basketball team was slated to continue its gauntlet through the upper echelon of the Class 5A ranks this week with Parkrose coming to town on Tuesday.

The 7-4 Broncos, ranked No. 7 in the OSAA’s 5A poll, have won five straight, including three in a row in Northwest Oregon Conference play.