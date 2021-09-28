(Note: Because of COVID, a shortage of game officials and transportation options, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.)
Cross Country
Sept. 29
Columbia at Trico Meet, Pacific Community Park, Vancouver, 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 1
The Dalles, Hood River at Flat & Fast Invite, Joe Dancer Park, McMinnville
Football
Sept. 30
The Dalles at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1
Seton Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Hood River at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Pilot Rock at Lyle, 7 p.m.; Sherman at Imbler, 2 p.m.; Dufur at Crane, noon; Dayview/Monument vs. South Wasco at Dufur High, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sept. 28
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 30
Redmond at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Life Christian at Horizon Christian, 5 p.m.
Oct. 2
Corbett at Trout Lake, 1 p.m.
Oct. 4
Horizon Christian at Mannahouse Christian, 5 p.m.
Oct. 5
Hood River at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Trout Lake at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sept. 28
Crook County at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Castle Rock at Columbia, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30
Columbia at Seton Catholic, Vancouver, 6 p.m.; Hood River at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1
Trout Lake at Hood River JV, at Westside Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4
Trout Lake at Riverdale, at Lewis & Clark College, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 5
King’s Way at Columbia, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Pendleton at Hood River, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Sept. 28
Columbia at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.; Hood River at Pendleton, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Dufur at Glenwood, 5 p.m.; Sherman at Echo, 5 p.m.
Sept. 30
The Dalles at Hood River, 6 p.m.; Seton Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at Glenwood, 5 p.m.; Ione at Sherman, 5 p.m.; Lyle at South Wasco, 5 p.m.
Oct. 1
The Dalles at Horizon/Trout Lake, 5 p.m.; Dufur at Crane, noon; Glenwood at Condon, 5 p.m.; South Wasco vs. Dayview/Monument, at Dufur, 5 p.m.
Oct. 2
Hood River Tournament, 8 a.m.; The Dalles at Roosevelt Tournament, 8 a.m.; Sherman at Damascus Tourney, TBD.
Oct. 5
Columbia at King’s Way, Vancouver, 7 p.m.; Dufur at Lyle, 5 p.m.; Glenwood at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Sherman at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
Oct. 6
Ridgeview at Hood River, 6 p.m.
