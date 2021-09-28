(Note: Because of COVID, a shortage of game officials and transportation options, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.)

Cross Country

Sept. 29

Columbia at Trico Meet, Pacific Community Park, Vancouver, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 1

The Dalles, Hood River at Flat & Fast Invite, Joe Dancer Park, McMinnville

Football

Sept. 30

The Dalles at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1

Seton Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Hood River at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Pilot Rock at Lyle, 7 p.m.; Sherman at Imbler, 2 p.m.; Dufur at Crane, noon; Dayview/Monument vs. South Wasco at Dufur High, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 28

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30

Redmond at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Life Christian at Horizon Christian, 5 p.m.

Oct. 2

Corbett at Trout Lake, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4

Horizon Christian at Mannahouse Christian, 5 p.m.

Oct. 5

Hood River at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Trout Lake at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 28

Crook County at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Castle Rock at Columbia, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30

Columbia at Seton Catholic, Vancouver, 6 p.m.; Hood River at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1

Trout Lake at Hood River JV, at Westside Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

Trout Lake at Riverdale, at Lewis & Clark College, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 5

King’s Way at Columbia, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Pendleton at Hood River, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 28

Columbia at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.; Hood River at Pendleton, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Dufur at Glenwood, 5 p.m.; Sherman at Echo, 5 p.m.

Sept. 30

The Dalles at Hood River, 6 p.m.; Seton Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at Glenwood, 5 p.m.; Ione at Sherman, 5 p.m.; Lyle at South Wasco, 5 p.m.

Oct. 1

The Dalles at Horizon/Trout Lake, 5 p.m.; Dufur at Crane, noon; Glenwood at Condon, 5 p.m.; South Wasco vs. Dayview/Monument, at Dufur, 5 p.m.

Oct. 2

Hood River Tournament, 8 a.m.; The Dalles at Roosevelt Tournament, 8 a.m.; Sherman at Damascus Tourney, TBD.

Oct. 5

Columbia at King’s Way, Vancouver, 7 p.m.; Dufur at Lyle, 5 p.m.; Glenwood at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Sherman at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

Oct. 6

Ridgeview at Hood River, 6 p.m.