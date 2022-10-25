Oct19_16.jpg

Senior defender Anaya Castillo hugs her dad during Hood River's senior night on Oct. 19. The Eagles managed a thrilling victory over the Mustangs, 3-2.

 Noah Noteboom photo

There was some bad news and good news for the Hood River Valley High Eagles last week. The good news was the Eagles remained in contention for an OSAA Class 5A girls soccer state playoff berth after they were unbeaten in two Northwest Oregon Conference home games.

The 16-team playoffs begin Nov. 2 with first round games. The Eagles (2-3-1 NWOC, 5-6-1 overall) played a 0-0 tie with the Parkrose High Broncos (1-3-2 NWOC, 1-9-2 overall) Oct. 17 at Hood River Valley High School. The Eagles then followed with a 3-2 win on Senior Night over the Milwaukie High Mustangs (1-5-1 NWOC, 5-5-3 overall) Oct. 19.