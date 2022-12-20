Hood River Valley’s girls basketball team began its initial season in the Northwest Oregon Conference on Dec. 14 with a loss against unbeaten Canby, 63-44.
The second-ranked Cougars were unbeaten in their first seven games — with the win over HRV their fifth in a row.
Hood River Valley entered the Canby game coming off its second win of the season, 54-42, at Estacada on Dec. 12. In that contest, HRV was led by junior guard Marina Castaneda, who scored 20 points. Hood River Valley, which took a 12-7 lead after one quarter, made 11 3-pointers, including five by sophomore junior guard Abby Schrankel.
HRV expanded the margin to 32-17 at halftime before Estacada made a fourth-quarter run. Trailing 46-29, Ranger sophomore Emerson Bailey led the comeback with two, fourth-period baskets. Teammate Abby Behrman led the Rangers with 16 points.
