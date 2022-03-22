Hood River Valley’s girls golf team is seeing the benefit of some offseason recruiting throughout the hallways at the high school and the result is a 10-player team this spring.
“We have 10 this year, which is double our turnout for last season,” Coach Jeremiah Lembcke said. “Last year’s team did some awesome recruiting during the offseason.”
Returning for the Eagles are junior Maysie Kern and senior Sierra Lavoie. Kern was a tournament medalist last year and she has the ability to repeat that multiple times this season, Lembcke said. “Sierra was brand new to golf last year and she has made meteoric improvements. She certainly has the ability to medal this season, as well”
HRV has four incoming freshmen: Josslyn Blue, Kristen Fox, Sierra Muenzer, and Piper Lawson. “Kristen, Sierra, and Piper all have some previous golf experience, and Josslyn is off to a fast start,” Lembcke said. “The future of the team is very bright.
“We have the opportunity to play a full season this year. This is my first season as a coach where we get to actually have conference play. We’ll play our best and I’m certain we’ll improve as the season progresses.”
The Eagles opened the season at a tournament last week at The Dalles Country Club. It was finals week at the school, so HRV brought a mix of varsity and junior varsity players. “Four players were playing their first tournament ever, it was great to get them out there,” Lembcke said.
Kern led the way for HRV, shooting a 119 for 18 holes (two loops around the nine-hole course).
Lembske said there will be ample improvement as the season progresses. “In my view, golf is truly unique in its opportunities for personal growth,” he said. “My expectation for myself as a coach is to help the team come into contact with the greatest lessons of the game. Last season, the team had an amazing spirit of companionship, support, and joy. They also individually grew in a myriad of ways.
“The team is well on its way to building something similar this year; it’s hard to have any expectations beyond that.”
