The Dalles High School senior Zoe Dunn fulfilled a goal that she’s had for many years, as she recently received a college scholarship to attend Eastern Washington University in Cheney and compete on the Eagles’ NCAA Division 1 women’s track and field team.
Dunn signed a letter of intent Feb. 28 at The Dalles High School to officially become an EWU student athlete. Dunn was accompanied at the signing ceremony with her parents Laura and Lary Dunn, The Dalles High track and field coaches and Athletic Director Billy Brost.
“It was just awesome that they offered me a scholarship and it’s simply amazing,” said Dunn, who will study dental hygiene as her major at EWU. “It has been a goal of mine to compete in college since I was in middle school.”
Dunn has been a member of The Dalles girls track and field team for the past four years while competing on Coach Garth Miller’s Riverhawks squad.
“I’m very proud of Zoe and we’re all excited for her because we knew it was a goal of hers to compete at the next level and she found a good place to do that,” said Miller. “It’s not very often that athletes from The Dalles earn scholarships to Division 1 universities and it’s been a few years since that’s happened. She’s real close to breaking the school long jump record that’s been here for nearly forever.”
Dunn was one of the standout athletes on the Riverhawk track and field team last year, helping it to seventh place at the OSAA Class 5A state championship meet May 19-21, 2022 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
“Zoe is a very hard worker; she pushes the other girls, and she encourages everyone,” said Miller. “Zoe is just a real positive person on our team and she’s a great team leader.”
Last year, Dunn broke a school record that had stood for 25 years with a leap of 37 feet, 1 inch in the triple jump. Dunn qualified for the state meet in four events and she took second in the triple jump (36-05.75) and second in the long jump (17-4). Dunn combined with teammates Lilly Adams, Amyrah Hill and Madelyn Harrison to pace the Riverhawks to second in the 4X400 meter relay (4:12.12) and fourth in the 4X100 meter relay (50.85).
“I’m aiming to win a state championship this year in both the long and triple jumps and hopefully we’ll win it in the relays, too,” said Dunn, who will compete in the long jump and triple jump at EWU.
