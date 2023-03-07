Zoe Dunn signing

The Dalles High School senior Zoe Dunn signs an agreement to play for Eastern Washington University Wednesday afternoon at a table covered with some of her many medals, accompanied by  her mother Laura Dunn and father Larry Dunn. Mark B. Gibson photo

The Dalles High School senior Zoe Dunn fulfilled a goal that she’s had for many years, as she recently received a college scholarship to attend Eastern Washington University in Cheney and compete on the Eagles’ NCAA Division 1 women’s track and field team.

Dunn signed a letter of intent Feb. 28 at The Dalles High School to officially become an EWU student athlete. Dunn was accompanied at the signing ceremony with her parents Laura and Lary Dunn, The Dalles High track and field coaches and Athletic Director Billy Brost.