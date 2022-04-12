The Dalles junior Zoe Dunn bounded to atop the Intermountain Conference track and field ranks in two events at Saturday’s “Need For Speed” Classic meet in Sherwood.
Dunn had personal-best marks in the triple jump and long jump, winning the latter event and finishing a close second in the triple. She was the leading scorer for the Riverhawks at the meet which included 24, mostly Class 6A, schools. Dunn’s long jump mark was 17 feet, 7.5 inches; she hopped, stepped, and jumped 34-10. She also had a PR in the 100 of 13.52 and ran a leg on The Dalles’ 4x100 relay, which was eighth in 53.0.
The Riverhawks also received other top marks at Sherwood from sophomore Madelyn Harrison, who had personal bests in the 100 (13.73) and 200 (28.02). Distance runner Alaina Cassidy moved to the top of the IMC rankings in the 3000 with her personal best 12:06.43; she also had a PR in the 1500 (5:27.0). Sophomore Hannah Adams cleared 4-4 in the high jump.
On the boys side, senior Taylor Morehouse flirted with the 15-foot mark in the pole vault before winning the event at a personal best 14-10. He was the lone winner for The Dalles boys, but teammate Jaxon Pullen was second in the long jump with a mark of 20-7.
Juan Diego Contreras finished seventh in the 1500 with the second-best time in the IMC of 4:13.0. He also was 13th in a fast 3000 in 8:55.01. Winner Charlie North of Franklin edged James Crabtree of the host Sherwood team, 8:19.3 to 8:19.63. Sophomore Leo Lemann, Contreras’ training partner, ran a personal best 4:24.61 in the 1500.
The Riverhawks competed in a six-team meet at Hood River on April 7, when a number of athletes also moved up the IMC rankings with their performances. Included in that group was Pullen, who took advantage of sunny, 70-degree weather to win the 100 in a lifetime best, 11.22. Senior Tristan Bass made it a Riverhawk sprint sweep when he won the 200 in 24.48. Earlier in the meet, Bass had run a 12.01 100-meter personal best. Later, he cleared a PR 11-0 in the pole vault. Pullen came back after his quick 100 to finish second in the triple jump at 40-1.75.
Senior distance runner Kayden McCavic was second in the 3000 with a PR 10:35.47 time. He led three teammates — Gabriel Castillo Quintana, Josef Lutz, and Gabe Stein — to personal bests, as well.
For The Dalles girls at the HRV meet, Harrison, Dunn and Lily Adams went 1-2-3 in the 200, each with personal bests: 28.02, 28.25, 28.75. Harrison led a similar finish in the 400, this time leading Maisie Bandel-Ramirez and Amyrah Hill to a 1-2-3 sweep.
Hannah and Lily Adams, Harrison and Dunn combined to run the fastest 4x100 in the IMC to date when they won the one-lap race in 52.38.
The Riverhawk boys’ short relay also won. Anthony Jara, Pullen, Andre Niko and Morehouse were clocked in 45.29.
The Dalles next competes at a small school meet Wednesday at Wahtonka. The Riverhawks will also go to the Canby Invitational on Friday.
