The Dufur girls are favored to win the District 3-1A track and field championships this weekend in Maupin.
The district meet will be the first-ever competition held on South Wasco County’s new track facility. South Wasco Athletic Director Jim Hull, also the Redsides’ track and field coach, said rain this past delayed the final paint work on the $1.5 million track facility, but with sunny weather forecast for this week, the relay handoff zones will be complete before the meet begins on Friday.
The district competition will be held over two days for the first time in District 3 history. Friday will include some of the field event finals beginning at noon. Finals in the 3000-meter runs are at 2 p.m. followed by heats in the running events 400 meters and shorter. Saturday events will be all finals, beginning with field events at 11 a.m. Saturday’s first running events begin at 1 p.m.
Dufur Coach Tereasa Olson has a solid core of seniors, who figure to score heavily in the long jump, throws and sprints. Senior Abby Beal is ranked first in the 100 and long jump, and second behind senior teammate Emily Crawford in the 200. Crawford also ranks second in the long jump and 400. The Ranger throwers are led by seniors Ashley Bailey and Brooke Beachamp, and sophomore Hayley Peterson.
Bickleton, Lyle and Horizon Christian are among the favorites to win the boys team title. Lyle is led by versatile senior Aaron Smith, who is ranked first in the javelin and long jump, and second in the triple jump. Horizon Christian senior Josh Rogers is among the league’s top sprinters and triple jumpers, and senior teammates Alex Whitaker (shot, discus) and Josiah Sohal (distances) are among the favorites in their specialties.
This weekend’s District 3-1A meet will be the first since 2019 because of the COVID pandemic.
