Columbia High’s boys wrestling team, led by champion Sawyer Muehlbauer, placed second at the Battle at the Bridge Invitational tourney this past weekend at Hockinson High School.
Muehlbauer pinned his way to the championship at 170 pounds, scoring 28 of his team’s 87 points. Muehlbauer improved to 24-8 this season with pins over Victor Canche of Goldendale, Beau Harlan of Camas, and Trevor Rodeback of Shelton. That pitted him against Aiden Rinehart of Portland’s Roosevelt High in the 170 final, where the Bruin grappler won.
Aaron Johnson won three 120-pound matches he wrestled and placed fourth for the Bruins. Johnson advanced to the semifinals with two pins before losing to eventual runner-up Mica McIntosh from Hockinson. Johnson won his first match in consolation before losing in the third-place match to Alex Gomez Paz of Seton Catholic.
Two other Columbia wrestlers won multiple varsity matches for the Bruins, including Levi Childers at 113 pounds, who won two of four. Childers lost to eventual third-place finisher Jesse Hollatz of Montesano in the quarterfinals. Childers’ two wins were by fall.
At 160, Liam Cox won three of five matches, including two straight after losing in the quarterfinals to Jagger Morris of Camas. Morris went on to finish second.
Also winning at least one varsity match in the tourney for the Bruins were: Robert Grabb IV at 106; Austin Johnson, who lost to eventual runner-up Brayden Weeks of Tumwater at 126; Calvin Andrews at 138 (Andrews lost in the semifinals to eventual runner-up Hockinson’s Jacob McKee); Stefan Marvin at 145; Troy Muehlbauer, who lost in the 195-pound semifinals to eventual runner-up Tau Takau of Roosevelt; and Michael Smith at 285.
Joshua Steele improved to 17-6 overall, placing third in the junior varsity bracket. Teams were allowed one varsity wrestler in the tourney. Steele was third overall with four wins in five JV matches.
Also of note in the junior varsity tourney, Levi Wamsley won two of three wrestled matches at 126 pounds; teammate Deegan Bearden won three matches, also at 126, as did Holden Uffelman at 132. At 138, Camden Uffelman won three JV matches and teammate Braylon Childers won three. At 160, Porter Simms won two matches.
