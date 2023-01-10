Columbia High’s boys wrestling team, led by champion Sawyer Muehlbauer, placed second at the Battle at the Bridge Invitational tourney this past weekend at Hockinson High School.

Muehlbauer pinned his way to the championship at 170 pounds, scoring 28 of his team’s 87 points. Muehlbauer improved to 24-8 this season with pins over Victor Canche of Goldendale, Beau Harlan of Camas, and Trevor Rodeback of Shelton. That pitted him against Aiden Rinehart of Portland’s Roosevelt High in the 170 final, where the Bruin grappler won.