Canby High ended Hood River Valley’s unbeaten run through its Northwest Oregon Conference swimming schedule by defeating the Eagle boys and girls Jan. 25 at Parkrose.
The Cougars won the boys meet, 89-78, and took the girls competition, 114-55. Hood River defeated Parkrose in their duals against the Broncos.
Hood River had two individual boys winners and one first-place relay. The event wins came from Caiden Titus in the 100 freestyle and Jackson Bullock in the 50 free. Titus won the longer freestyle race in 54.42 seconds, pulling along Bullock to third place. Bullock won the shorter race in 25.24 seconds.
HRV also won the boys 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.28. Team members were Bullock, Elijah Adams, Max Webster, and Titus.
Hood River had just one win in the girls competition, that coming from Sophia Cross in the 50 free. She led teammates Sophia Helleberg and Abby Tomlinson to a 1-2-3 finish in 27.48 seconds.
Hood River ends its dual season Thursday at home against Pendleton and The Dalles. The Eagles will honor the team’s seniors prior to the 4 p.m. competition.
