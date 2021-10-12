The Big Sky League Class 1A volleyball season is winding down and the frontrunners, South Wasco, Sherman and Dufur, each won games last week to help them build momentum for the upcoming district playoffs Oct. 23 at Echo High School.
The No. 20-ranked Redsides (6-0 league, 14-5 overall) won their sixth straight Big Sky game at home 3-1 over the Glenwood/Klickitat Eagles (2-2 league, 8-4 overall) Oct. 5 and they concluded the regular season schedule Tuesday at home versus the Dufur Rangers (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Redsides have a nonleague game Thursday versus the Horizon Christian/Trout Lake Hawks (2-9) at 5 p.m. at Trout Lake High School. South Wasco plays its final game prior to district on the road Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m. against the No. 15 ranked Open Door Christian Academy Huskies (5-4) in Troutdale.
Against Glenwood, the Redsides overcame a first-set loss. Glenwood Coach Jaecee Hoctor said: “The girls played their best game yet against South Wasco. They were full of intensity, attacked the ball every time they got it and they were scrappy. Even though we lost, I am extremely proud of them.”
Laney Tuthill led Glenwood with 13 kills, three blocks, nine digs, and was 15-for-16 serving. Teammate Alise Gimlin had 11 digs; Julie Fink had 13 assists; and Chloe Wenz had 2 digs and was 19-for-21 serving.
Glenwood bounced back two days later against Lyle with a three-set win. Category leaders were: Tuthill with six kills; Amy McFall with three aces; and Fink with five assists.
Dufur (4-1 league, 8-6 overall) won two straight last week, including a 3-0 win over Lyle (0-6) Oct. 5 at Lyle High School. The Rangers followed with a 3-0 home win over Horizon Christian/Trout Lake Oct. 7. The Hawks play their season finale versus The Dalles freshmen squad Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. at Horizon Christian High in Hood River.
Dufur plays its final two games of the regular season Thursday at 5 p.m. at home versus Glenwood/Klickitat, followed by a 5 p.m. match Friday against the Eagles at Klickitat High School.
Ranger Coach Teresa Morris said: “This last week was the first week we had all of our varsity players all back in three weeks. Our team goal for this year is to play together and I think that on Thursday against Horizon Christian/Trout Lake they did just that. We are just excited to all be back on the court together again.”
Sherman, guided by fifth-year Coach Karissa Gorham, improved to 3-3 in the Big Sky and 6-6 overall after recording two wins. The Huskies won 3-1 on the road over the Bickleton Pirates (0-7 league, 1-9 overall) Oct. 5, followed by a 3-0 home win over the Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler Loggers (1-7 league, 4-10 overall) Oct. 7 in Moro.
“We had a great game on Thursday (versus the Loggers),” said Gorham. “The girls played awesome, very competitive and controlled. They were focused and played powerful and I’m very proud of the team.”
Junior Natalie Martin led Sherman in kills with 11 and sophomore Sophie Hulke had six. In serving, Martin led Sherman with five aces, Hulke had four and senior Cali Johnson had three.
Following Tuesday’s contest versus the Condon Blue Devils (result was after the printed edition deadline), the Huskies have two Big Sky League games remaining. Sherman meets the No. 7 ranked Echo Cougars (7-0 league, 16-4 overall) in a 5 p.m. home game Thursday, followed by an Oct. 18 home match against Condon (3-2 league, 4-7 overall).
