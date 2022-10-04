After losing two straight Special District 2 West Division Class 1A eight-man football games to top-10 ranked teams (No. 9 Dufur and No. 3 Powder Valley), the 13th-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies found that the third time was a charm last week.

No. 7 ranked Enterprise came to Condon last Friday, when the Huskies (1-2 SD2 West, 3-2 overall) pulled off the upset, 66-46.