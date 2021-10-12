The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars were seeking a fifth straight win in Special District 2 eight-man football versus the No. 15 ranked Imbler Panthers (2-2 SD2, 3-3 overall), but their win streak ended Friday in a 30-16 road loss.
The No. 12-ranked Cougars (3-2, SD2, 4-2 overall), guided by Coach Antoine Montoya, will be hoping to bounce back and get a win in their next game versus the Union Bobcats (0-5 SD2, 0-6 overall) at home Friday at 6 p.m. at Lyle High School.
“If anything could’ve happened wrong today, it did,” said Montoya. “It just seemed like every drive we had was either stopped by a fumble or an interception, so it was just a bad game for us. They (Imbler) were just the better team today.”
Imbler jumped in front 16-0 after one quarter and led 24-8 at halftime. Both teams scored a touchdown in the second half for the final margin.
The Cougars had another strong game by workhorse senior running back/defensive back Aaron Smith, who had 20 carries for 198 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns. Smith, his younger brother, Riley, and junior defensive back Chance Bernier each had standout defensive efforts with 13 tackles each. Aaron Smith and Bernier both had interceptions.
Cardinals win close one over Huskies
The Sherman/Condon High Huskies came ever so close to almost getting their first win in Special District 2 eight-man football but fell short in a 30-26 loss to the Ione/Arlington Cardinals Friday at Arlington High School.
The Huskies (0-4 SD2, 0-5 overall), guided by Coach Kyle Blagg, led 12-0 after one quarter and were up 18-8 at halftime. The Cardinals (3-2 SD2, 3-3 overall) responded by outscoring the Huskies 16-0 in the third to take a 24-18 lead after three. Sherman scored early in the fourth to take a 26-24 advantage. The Cardinals answered with a game-winning scoring drive to go ahead 30-26 with 6:12 remaining in the contest.
“The boys played hard and well enough to win and we almost beat them,” said Blagg. “In the end, the ball just didn’t bounce our way. Luke Fritts, Logan Barret, and Henry Poirer played with a lot of heart against a big and aggressive front line of Ione/Arlington. Talon Dark, Eddie Rubio and Casey Nelson all ran the ball well. Kole Martin had an amazing game on both sides of the ball.”
Sherman/Condon will face the No. 11-ranked Enterprise Outlaws (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Condon High School.
Redsides lose close game to Cougars
The South Wasco County High Redsides (2-4) lost 32-29 to the Echo High Cougars (4-2) in Special District 4 six-man football Oct. 8 at Echo High School. The Redsides will try to turn things around in their final game of the season Friday at 2 p.m. versus the Huntington Locomotives (1-4) at Huntington High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.