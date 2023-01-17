South Wasco versus Condon

South Wasco senior forward Ian Ongers (0) charges past Condon sophomore Wyatt Johnson (11) during Saturday’s game in Maupin. Mark B. Gibson photo

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Redside boys continue to pace Big Sky basketball

The South Wasco County High Redsides continue to be one of the most dominating teams in Class 1A boys basketball, winning three more Big Sky League contests last week to improve to 14-1 overall.