Redside boys continue to pace Big Sky basketball
The South Wasco County High Redsides continue to be one of the most dominating teams in Class 1A boys basketball, winning three more Big Sky League contests last week to improve to 14-1 overall.
The Redsides (6-0, Big Sky) have the OSAA’s No. 1-ranked offense out of 79 1A squads with an average of 79.4 points per game. The Redsides displayed their potent offense with a near record setting performance in a 96-52 win over the Trout Lake High Mustangs (2-4 league, 3-5 overall) Jan. 10 at Trout Lake High School.
Senior Ian Ongers scored 32 points and freshman Jason Hull had 27 to lead seven Redsides players in the scoring column.
The Redsides’ 96 points was the second-highest ever in South Wasco County High School history, eclipsed only by a 104-45 win over the Culver High Bulldogs on Dec. 21, 2013.
The Redsides had a closer margin of victory in their following game on Jan. 13 in 66-59 win over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (3-1 league, 8-3 overall) at Mitchell High School. The Redsides led by 20 at halftime, but the Eagles came back and narrowed the margin to three points in the final minute. Hull (14 points) sank four free throws near the end of the game to seal the win. Ongers scored 22 points and Best had a career-high 20. The seven-point margin of victory was the closest of any Redside win this year.
The Redsides won their 12th straight game against 1A squads with an 86-29 home win over the Condon High Blue Devils (2-2 league, 5-8 overall) at South Wasco High in Maupin. Hull scored 26, Ongers had 19 and Best added 10 points and seven assists.
Dufur wins two straight
The Dufur High Rangers (3-2 league, 5-6 overall) captured a second straight Big Sky win with a 60-35 victory over the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (0-5 league, 1-6 overall) Jan. 10 at Glenwood High. The Rangers will be seeking to their third straight win when they face Condon in a 7:30 p.m. contest Friday at Dufur High.
Horizon wins two in league
The Horizon Christian High Hawks won 64-46 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-6 league, 2-9 overall) Jan. 11 at Lyle High School, followed by a 52-44 win over the Sherman County High Huskies (1-4 league, 8-5 overall) Jan. 13 at Sherman High in Moro, for their second straight Big Sky League victory. The win helped the Hawks solidify their second-place spot in the Big Sky West Division standings behind South Wasco. Horizon scored a season-high point total in the win over Lyle/Wishram.
The Hawks lost a non-league home contest, 46-35, to the Willamette Valley Christian High Warriors (10-5) Jan. 14 at Horizon High in Hood River. Horizon will be seeking to get a third straight league win in Friday’s 7 p.m. home game versus Big Sky East Division leading Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler.
Sherman gets a split
The Huskies split two Big Sky games last week as they bounced back from their loss to Horizon and won 62-38 over the Cougars Jan. 14 at Lyle High School. The 62 points was the second highest point total for the Huskies this season. The loss marked the fourth straight for the Cougars.
Klickwood loses six
Klickwood dropped a sixth straight Big Sky game in an 81-22 loss to the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (3-1 league, 5-6 overall) Jan. 14 at home. The 22 points by the Vandals was the fewest points they’ve scored this year and the 81 points for the Cardinals was the most for a Klickwood opponent.
