South Wasco boys win two of three
The defending Class 1A Big Sky League boys champion South Wasco County High Redsides (7-1) won two out of three road games against Class 2A opponents last week.
The Redsides won, 86-70, on Dec. 13 over the Stanfield High Tigers (7-2) at Stanfield High School. The Redsides had five players score in double figures, led by freshman Jason Hull, who had 33 points. Senior Ian Ongers had a triple double with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. James Best, Storm McCoy, and Joey Holloway also scored in double figures for the Redsides No. 1-ranked Class 1A offense (78 points per game average).
South Wasco suffered its first loss of the season, 79-73, in overtime to the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots on Dec. 16 at Heppner High School. Ongers led four Redsides in double figures with 27 points to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. McCoy had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Best had 13 points and Hull scored 17.
The Redsides bounced back and won, 61-47, over the Heppner High Mustangs (7-2) on Dec. 17 at Heppner. Ongers scored a team-high 24 points and had four assists.
Horizon wins league opener
The Horizon Christian High Hawks (1-0 league, 5-2 overall) won their Big Sky League opener, 52-40, over the Dufur High Rangers (1-1 league, 2-3 overall) on Dec. 17 at Horizon Christian in Hood River. Junior guard Mason Bates scored 34 points for the Hawks, who broke open a close game in the fourth quarter.
Trout Lake splits two league games
The Trout Lake High Mustangs (1-1 league, 2-2 overall) lost their Big Sky League opener, 66-48, to Dufur on Dec. 16 in Dufur. The Mustangs bounced back and won their first league contest, 69-43, over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-2 league, 1-5 overall).
Sherman seeks first league win
The Sherman County High Huskies (0-2 league, 3-3 overall) dropped their first two Big Sky League contests last week. Sherman lost its league opener, 56-46, to the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (1-0 league, 5-2 overall) on Dec. 14. The Huskies followed with a, 62-53, loss on the road to the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (1-0 league, 2-3 overall) on Dec. 17 at Arlington High School.
Klickwood wins season opener
The Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals won their Dec. 16 season-opening game, 43-40, over the Griswold High Grizzlies (1-6) at Griswold High School in Helix.
